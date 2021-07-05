INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 match, July 05, 11:30 am IST

INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between Indo-Bulgarian and Medical University of Sofia:Indo-Bulgarian will be taking on the Medical University of Sofia in the first and second matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 05, Monday at 11:30 am IST and 01:30 pm IST, respectively.

Indo-Bulgarian are deemed as the favorites in the ECS T10 Bulgaria league. The team werein phenomenal form in the last season as they finished at the top of the points table. Indo-Bulgarian registered victory in six out of their eight league games. However, they ended as the second-best in the competition after losing the final against MU Dons by 30 runs. The franchise will be desperate to bring its A game to the fore to take the trophy home.

The Medical University of Sofia, on the other hand, also displayed some incredible cricket in the last season of ECS T10 Bulgaria. Just like Indo-Bulgarian, they won six out of their eight league games. However, the franchise had to suffice with the Bronze medal. They defeated Indian Tuskers in their last match of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and Medical University of Sofia; here is everything you need to know:

INB vs MUS Telecast

The Indo-Bulgarian vs Medical University of Sofia match will not be broadcasted in India.

INB vs MUS Live Streaming

The match between INB vs MUS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

INB vs MUS Match Details

The first two matches of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 will be played between Indo-Bulgarian and Medical University of Sofia at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 05, Monday at 11:30 am IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 01:30 pm IST.

INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Muhammad Tayub

Vice-Captain- Bakhtiar Tahiri

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs MUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Omar Rasool

Batsmen: Nikhil Oliviera, Hristo Lakov, Gagandeep Singh

All-rounders: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Muhammad Tayub, Firas Hussain

Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine, Lavesh Sharma

INB vs MUS Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Prakash Mishra (c), Shafkat Khan (wk), Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sidhant Kulkarni, Rohit Singh, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Gagandeep Singh, Lavesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma

Medical University of Sofia: Ishan De Silva (c), Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin D’Souza, Ashbel Nicson, HuzaifYousuf, Delrick Vinu, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nikhil Oliviera, Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine

