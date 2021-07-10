INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Bulgaria 2021 Qualifier 1, July 10 01:30 pm IST

INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS Bulgaria 2021 Qualifier 1 Match between Indo-Bulgarian vs Medical University Sofia:In Qualifier 1 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian are set to take on Medical University Sofia on Saturday. Much like any other match of the series, Qualifier 1 will also take place at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Prakash Mishra-led Indo-Bulgarian finished the Group Stage as a table topper with 14 points in its kitty. Indo-Bulgarian played eight games in the league stage and won seven of them. Indo-Bulgarian’s only loss of the season came against Barbarians.

On the other hand, Medical University Sofia will head into today’s encounter on the back of a 6-match unbeaten streak. Medical University Sofia finished the Group Stage in second place behind their today’s opponent Indo-Bulgarian.

The winner of today’s encounter will qualify for the final of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Meanwhile, the loser will have another chance to reach the summit clash in Qualifier 2, where they will next take on the winner of the Eliminator round.

Ahead of the ECS Bulgaria 2021 Qualifier 1 match between Indo-Bulgarian and Medical University Sofia; here is everything you need to know:

INB vs MUS Telecast

The match between INB vs MUS is not televised in India.

INB vs MUS Live Streaming

The match between INB vs MUS can be live-streamed on FanCode app.

INB vs MUS Match Details

The match between INB vs MUS will be played on Saturday, July 10 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia. The game between INB vs MUS will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

INB vs MUS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Prakash Mishra

Vice-captain: Huzaif Yusuf

INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan De Silva

Batsmen: Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Gagandeep Singh

All-Rounders: Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Ali Rasool, Rohit Dhiman

Bowlers: Huzaif Yusuf, Muhammad Tayub, Suraj Negi

INB vs MUS probable playing XI:

Indo-Bulgarian Predicted Playing XI: Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Shafquat Khan, Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi

Medical University Sofia Predicted Playing XI: Omar Rasool, Firas Hussain / Nikhil Oliveira, Huzaif Yusuf, Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D’Souza, Albin Jacob, Ahsan Raja, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Muhammad Tayub, Delrick Vinu Varghese

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here