INB vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 match, July 7, 11:30 am IST

INB vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between Indo-Bulgarian and VTU-MU Pleven:

Indo-Bulgarian will square off against VTU-MU Pleven in back-to-back matches of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 tournament. Both the fixtures will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Wednesday, July 7, at 11:30 am IST and 1:30 pm IST respectively.

Indo-Bulgarian made a perfect start into this tournament with consecutive victories against Medical University Sofia in the first two games. They won the first match by two runs before recording a six-wicket victory in their second. With four points to their name, the Indo-Bulgarians currently sit at the summit spot of the ECS T10 Bulgaria standings.

VTU-MU Pleven, on the other hand, have won and lost one game each in their ECS T10 campaign so far. They comprehensively beat the Barbarians CC by nine wickets in their first match before slipping to a five-wicket loss at the hands of the same opponents in the reverse fixture.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and VTU-MU Pleven; here is everything you need to know:

INB vs PLE Telecast

The Indo-Bulgarian vs VTU-MU Pleven match will not be broadcasted in India.

INB vs PLE Live Streaming

The match between INB vs PLE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

INB vs PLE Match Details

The first match between Indo-Bulgarian and VTU-MU Pleven will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Wednesday, July 7 at 11:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day and at the same venue at 01:30 pm IST.

INB vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bakhtiar Tahiri

Vice-Captain: Nithin Sunil

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nithin Sunil

Batsmen: Hristo Lakov, Gagandeep Singh, Rohit Dhiman

All-rounders: Apoorv Mishra, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Aswad Khan

Bowlers: Dushyant Sharma, Mayank Singh, Amal Thomas

INB vs PLE Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (C), Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Shafquat Khan (WK), Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi

VTU-MU Pleven: Akshay Harikumar (C), Nithin Sunil (WK), Mukul Kadyan, Aswad Khan, Apoorv Mishra, Jishnu Sivakumar, Amal Thomas, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Mayank Singh, Aamir Shah, Tarun Yadav

