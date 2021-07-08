INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 match, July 08, 11:30 am IST

INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between Indo-Bulgarian and BSCU-MU Plovdiv:Indo-Bulgarian will square off against BSCU-MU Plovdiv in the 13th and 14th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 08, Thursday at 11:30 am IST and 01:30 pm IST, respectively.

Indo-Bulgarian are enjoying a dream ride in the T10 Championship. The team has secured victory in all their four league matches and are currently atop the points table. In their most recent encounter of the ECS T10 Hungary, Indo-Bulgarian outclassed VTU-MU Pleven by 35 runs. The table-toppers will start as favorites in the clash against BSCU-MU Plovdiv on Thursday.

BSCU-MU Plovdiv, on the other hand, have experienced contrasting fortunes. They had a dismal outing thus far as they could secure victory in just two out of four league matches. BSCU-MU Plovdiv are sitting at the third position on the points table with four points under their belt. They will enter the contest on Thursday at the back of a six-wicket loss to Academic-MU Sofia.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and BSCU-MU Plovdiv; here is everything you need to know:

INB vs PLO Telecast

The Indo-Bulgarian vs BSCU-MU Plovdiv match will not be broadcasted in India.

INB vs PLO Live Streaming

The match between INB vs PLO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

INB vs PLO Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 will be played between Indo-Bulgarian and BSCU-MU Plovdiv at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 08, Thursday at 11:30 am IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 01:30 pm IST.

INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- P Mishra

Vice-Captain- A Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Hussain

Batsmen: R Dhiman, H Lakov, G Singh, A Hussain

All-rounders: P Mishra, S Ali, J Asif

Bowlers: M Uzair, P Acharya, S Negi

INB vs PLO Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (c), Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Shafquat Khan (wk), Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Saim Hussain (C & WK), Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif

