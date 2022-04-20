INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match, April 20, 6:30 PM IST

INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Indo-Bulgarian and BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia will play host for Indo-Bulgarian as they will clash with BSCU – MU Plovdiv in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Wednesday. Indo-Bulgarian will be relatively new to the playing conditions as they will play their first match of the competition.

The team has picked a balanced squad on paper with a blend of experience and youth. Good performances are expected from Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, and Suraj Negi as the team will eye a winning start to their campaign in the T10 league.

BSCU – MU Plovdiv made a promising start to the competition by winning their first two games against VTU-MU Pleven. They are second in the points table with two wins. Plovdiv were good with the ball in both the games as they were successful in restricting the opposition to 100 runs or less in both the games.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and BSCU – MU Plovdiv, here is everything you need to know:

INB vs PLO Telecast

Indo-Bulgarian vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv game will not be telecast in India.

INB vs PLO Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

INB vs PLO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 6:30 PM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Zain Abidi

Vice-Captain – Shafquat Khan

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain, Shafquat Khan

Batters: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Mohammad Sufyan, Zain Abidi

All–rounders: Ahsan Khan, Suraj Negi

Bowlers: Karthik Sreekumar, Parth Acharya, Gagandeep Singh

INB vs PLO Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Shafquat Khan (wk), Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma

BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Mohammad Sufyan, Saim Hussain (wk), Roohaan Makhdoomi, Ahsan Khan, Parth Acharya, Zain Abidi, Ahmed Naveed, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman, Karthik Sreekumar, Rahul Sarda

