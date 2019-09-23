Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Incredible Collapse: Tasmania Lose 5 Wickets for Three Runs in 10 Balls, Lose by 1 Run

Pacer Chris Tremain then finished the job, dismissing Jackson Bird and Nathan Ellis to complete a staggering victory.

Cricketnext Staff |September 23, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Batting collapses aren't rare in cricket, but Tasmania took it to another level in their domestic one-day match against Victoria at the WACA in Perth on Monday (September 23) in the Marsh Cup.

Tasmania were cruising to victory in chase of 186, needing just 5 runs to win from 11 overs with 5 wickets in hand. But that's when the twist started. They lost all the remaining wickets in just 10 balls, scoring just three runs to eventually lose the game by one run.

Pacer Jackson Coleman triggered the incredible collapse, getting James Faulkner caught at third man in the first ball of the 40th over. He bagged two more wickets in the same over, dismissing opener Ben McDermott for 78 and Gurinder Sandhu for 1.

Earlier, Tasmania's bowlers had done well to restrict Victoria to 185 all out in 47.5 overs. However, the collapse meant it was in vain.

