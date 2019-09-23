Batting collapses aren't rare in cricket, but Tasmania took it to another level in their domestic one-day match against Victoria at the WACA in Perth on Monday (September 23) in the Marsh Cup.
Tasmania were cruising to victory in chase of 186, needing just 5 runs to win from 11 overs with 5 wickets in hand. But that's when the twist started. They lost all the remaining wickets in just 10 balls, scoring just three runs to eventually lose the game by one run.
Tasmania needed five runs to win from 11 overs with five wickets in hand and then: WW.11W.W1W #MarshCup | @MarshGlobal pic.twitter.com/vwiAHSKI1o— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 23, 2019
Tasmania needed five runs to win from 11 overs with five wickets in hand and then: WW.11W.W1W #MarshCup | @MarshGlobal pic.twitter.com/vwiAHSKI1o
Pacer Jackson Coleman triggered the incredible collapse, getting James Faulkner caught at third man in the first ball of the 40th over. He bagged two more wickets in the same over, dismissing opener Ben McDermott for 78 and Gurinder Sandhu for 1.
Pacer Chris Tremain then finished the job, dismissing Jackson Bird and Nathan Ellis to complete a staggering victory. Both Tremain and Coleman finished with four wickets apiece.
Earlier, Tasmania's bowlers had done well to restrict Victoria to 185 all out in 47.5 overs. However, the collapse meant it was in vain.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Incredible Collapse: Tasmania Lose 5 Wickets for Three Runs in 10 Balls, Lose by 1 Run
Pacer Chris Tremain then finished the job, dismissing Jackson Bird and Nathan Ellis to complete a staggering victory.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings