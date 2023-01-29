'Incredible Feeling': Shafali Verma Gets Emotional, Breaks Down After U-19 Women's T20 WC Win - WATCH

January 29, 2023 – the date marks a glorious chapter in the history of India’s Women’s cricket after what Shafali Verma and her team did on Sunday in Potchefstroom. The Girls in Blue registered a clinical 7-run victory against England, winning the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Moreover, it’s also the first-ever ICC trophy won by an Indian women’s cricket team.

The game was expected to be a cracker of a contest as both the finalists have been terrific throughout the league stage. In fact, England looked stronger, especially after defeating Australia, the only team to beat India in the World Cup, in the semi-finals. But to everyone’s surprise, the game turned out to be a one-sided affair.

After opting to bowl, Shafali and his girls bundled out England for a paltry 68 in 17.1 overs. In reply, India lost the openers early, but a game-changing 46-run stand between Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha ensured India their first-ever ICC title in women’s cricket.

The moment was obviously special for each and every one in the Indian dugout. But for the captain, it was no lesser emotional. She has been in the finals of several other ICC competitions with the senior team but today, she was the one who laid her hands on the silverware.

During the presentation ceremony, Shafali couldn’t hold back her tears. She could hardly speak a word, but she gathered herself together and said, “The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us every day and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here.”

Happy tears for Shafali Verma, India U19 Captain. First World Cup for Indian women's cricket. Ever. Future is bright!

“All thanks to them. The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup. She (Shweta Sehrawat) has been excellent and has followed all the plans of the staff. Not just her, Archana, Soumya and I can’t really take the names but they all have been incredible,” she concluded.

While the rest of the team members will head back home with the trophy, the likes of Shafali and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh will join the senior team in South Africa for the upcoming T20 World Cup next month.

