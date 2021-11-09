IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, November 10 9:00 am IST

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy Match between India A Under 19s vs India D Under 19s: In the fifth match of the Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India A Under 19 team will play against India D Under 19 on Wednesday, November 10, at the Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad.

India A Under 19 are coming into this fixture after losing their first game to India B Under 19 by 43 runs. In their opening match, India A bowlers performed well as they bundled out India B to 244 runs in 49.5 overs. However, India A batters failed to rise on the occasion as they were bowled out for 208 runs in 38.1 overs.

India D Under 19, meanwhile, won their first game of the series by six wickets against India E. Fielding first, India D bowlers restricted India E to 248 runs for the loss of eight wickets in ten overs. In reply, India D chased down the target in 48 overs with six wickets to spare.

Here are all the details about today’s Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy match between India A Under 19s and India D Under 19s:

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Telecast

The match between India A Under 19s vs India D Under 19s will not be televised in India.

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Live Streaming

The match between India A Under 19s vs India D Under 19s can be live-streamed on the FanCode app in India.

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Match Details

The match between India A Under 19s vs India D Under 19s will be played on Wednesday, November 10 at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad. The IND A U19 vs IND D U19 match will start at 9:00 am (IST).

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 captain, vice-captain:

Captain: S Rasheed

Vice-Captain: K Tambe

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: A Porel, S Rasheed

Batters: Y Dhull, S Dhas, S Kushwah

All-rounders: K Tambe, A Desai

Bowlers: R Kumar, G Sangwan, D Gowda, V Kumar-I

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 probable playing XI:

India A Under-19s Possible Starting Line-up: A Porel (wk), Y Dhull, N Kangayan, A Govind Chouhan, A Poddar, A Desai, H Desai, R Kumar, G Sangwan, S Nasrudin Deen, V Nigam

India D Under-19s Possible Starting Line-up: S Rasheed (wk), S Dhas, V Nayanar, H Singh, S Keshwah, CN Ammanagi, A Malik, K Tambe, V Kumar-I, D Gowda, S Mehrotra

