IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia 2020, India A vs Australia A 2nd Warm-up: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

India A will take on Australia A in the 2nd warm-up match ahead of the four Tests on Friday at 9 am IST. The last warm up match had ended in a draw as the two teams stood neck and neck in the contest. Ajinkya Rahane’s century helped India get to 247 in the first innings, while Cameron Green played an unbeaten knock of 125 to take his side to 306. In the second innings, Wriddhiman Saha played a crucial knock, scoring 54 to drag the innings after which Australia were left with just 15 overs to play. The upcoming three-day match will see the two sides clash again as players would get the much-needed practice ahead of the Test series.

All matches of the India Tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

December 11 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

IND-A vs AUS-A India Tour of Australia 2020, India A probable playing 11 against Australia A: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav,Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kartik Tyagi

IND-A vs AUS-A India Tour of Australia 2020, Australia A probable playing 11 against India A: Joe Burns, Alex Carey (WK), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott