IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia 2020, India A vs Australia A 2nd Warm-up: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Best Picks / IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Captain / IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
India A will take on Australia A in the 2nd warm-up match ahead of the four Tests on Friday at 9 am IST. The last warm up match had ended in a draw as the two teams stood neck and neck in the contest. Ajinkya Rahane’s century helped India get to 247 in the first innings, while Cameron Green played an unbeaten knock of 125 to take his side to 306. In the second innings, Wriddhiman Saha played a crucial knock, scoring 54 to drag the innings after which Australia were left with just 15 overs to play. The upcoming three-day match will see the two sides clash again as players would get the much-needed practice ahead of the Test series.
IND-A vs AUS-A India Tour of Australia 2020, India A vs Australia A 2nd Warm-up Live Streaming.
Also read: Virat Kohli Consolidates Top Spot In Latest ICC ODI Rankings
All matches of the India Tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
IND-A vs AUS-A India Tour of Australia 2020, India A vs Australia A 2nd Warm-up: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
IND-A vs AUS-A India Tour of Australia 2020, India A vs Australia A 2nd Warm-up: Match Details
December 11 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
India Tour of Australia 2020 IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A 2nd Warm-up
India Tour of Australia 2020 IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A captain: Alex Carey
India Tour of Australia 2020 IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw
India Tour of Australia 2020 IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
India Tour of Australia 2020 IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Joe Burns, Alex Carey
India Tour of Australia 2020 IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A all-rounders: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cameron Green
India Tour of Australia 2020 IND-A vs AUS-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kartik Tyagi, Mark Steketee
IND-A vs AUS-A India Tour of Australia 2020, India A probable playing 11 against Australia A: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav,Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kartik Tyagi
IND-A vs AUS-A India Tour of Australia 2020, Australia A probable playing 11 against India A: Joe Burns, Alex Carey (WK), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking