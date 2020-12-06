CRICKETNEXT

WATCH: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill Register Ducks in India A vs Australia A Warm-up

IND A vs AUS A live score: India's red-ball campaign down under got off to the worst possible start in the only in India A vs Australia A warm-up Test that started today with openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill falling without scoring a run.

INDIA A VS AUSTRALIA A LIVE CRICKET FULL SCORECARD (WARM-UP TEST)

Gill was first to depart for one-ball duck, ballooning an edge to third slip Marcus Harris off Michael Neser. Shaw departed an over later edging one from James Pattinson for an eight ball-duck.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship with a stand of 36 runs that cam in 16 overs, but Vihari fell for 15 trapped in front by Jackson Bird.

Currently, Pujara and Rahane are making the most of the warm-up fixture taking India A close to the 100-run mark at the time of writing.

India A vs Australia A - match date and time

December 6-8 at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

India A vs Australia A - TV broadcast and live streaming

The match will be live on Sony Six and DD Sports. While the live streaming of the match will be on https://www.cricket.com.au and on the CA Live app.

India A vs Australia A full squads

(Note all the players will not available for the match because of T20I series between India and Australia)

India A: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A: Tim Paine (C, WK), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (WK), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

