IND-A vs AUS-A Warmup Match 2, India vs Australia 2020 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for India-A vs Australia-A
The 2nd tour match of the three-day warmup Test series between India A and Australia A will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from December 11-13.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
IND-A vs AUS-A India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Warmup Match 2 Predicted XI: Both teams will look to win in this fixture after drawing the first.
The 2nd tour match of the three-day warmup Test series between India A and Australia A will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from December 11-13.
Ajinkya Rahane led India-A squad even though struggled in the initial part of the game in the first warmup match at the Drummoyne Oval, however, they managed to draw in the end. Skipper Rahane stepped up with the bat to score an unbeaten 117 in the first innings before declaring the innings at 247 for nine.
In response, Travis Head led Australia-A side put on a total of 306 on the board before declaring their first innings. Cameron Green top scored a hundred for his side, he made 125 runs off 202 deliveries.
In the second innings, India-A avoided a defeat after solid unbeaten 50 plus from Wriddhiman Saha on the final day of the match as they declared their innings at 189 for nine. The hosts A-side were to chase 131 runs for victory, however, they could only score 51 for one by the end of the day. As a result, the match ended in a draw. It remains to be seen if India-A will make any changes or will field a full-strength squad in the three-day warm game.
Both sides will pick the best from the benches in the second warmup game in Sydney, which can provide some rest to a few key players ahead of the upcoming Test series.
India-A vs Australia-A, India Tour of Australia 2020-21, 2nd Warmup match Predicted XIs:
India-A full squad against Australia A: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia-A full squad against India-A: Tim Paine (C/WK), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking