IND A vs BAN A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Unofficial Test match, December 6, 9:00 AM IST

IND A vs BAN A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial Test match between India A and Bangladesh A: The 2nd Unofficial Test match between India A and Bangladesh A is scheduled to be played from December 6 to December 9 in Cox’s Bazar. The two teams did well in the first Test and the game ended in a draw.

India were absolutely sensational with the bat. Batting second, the team hammered 465 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran were the star performers for the visitors as they scored 145 and 142 runs, respectively. Bangladesh were also decent with the bat as in the two innings they recorded scores of 112 and 341 runs. For the hosts, Zakir Hasan was the pick of the batter with a knock of 173 runs.

India are likely to make some changes in their playing XI for the 2nd unofficial Test. Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to feature in the match to prepare for the Test series against scheduled between India and Bangladesh’s senior team later in the month.

Ahead of the match between India A and Bangladesh A, here is everything you need to know:

IND A vs BAN A Telecast

India A vs Bangladesh A game will not be telecasted in India

IND A vs BAN A Live Streaming

2nd Unofficial Test will be streamed live on the Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel.

IND A vs BAN A Match Details

IND A vs BAN A match will be played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox’s Bazar at 09:00 AM IST from December 6 to December 9.

IND A vs BAN A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zakir Hasan

Vice-Captain - Abhimanyu Easwaran

Suggested Playing XI for IND A vs BAN A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat, Zakir Hasan

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mominul Haque, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Cheteshwar Pujara

All-rounders: Jayant Yadav

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Rahul Chahar

IND A vs BAN A Probable XIs:

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), KS Bharat (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Tilak Varma, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar

Bangladesh A: Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaul Rahman Raja, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto

