IND A vs NZ A Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the India A vs New Zealand A 1st unofficial ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India A and New Zealand A will face-off in the first unofficial ODI on September 22. India A won the four-day match series 1-0 against the Kiwis. Now India A will look to replicate their success in the ODI series as well. Sanju Samson-led India A side looks very good on paper. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, and Rahul Tripathi will be keen to impress the national selectors by scoring heavily in the series. Moreover, this series is very important for Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals captain wasn’t selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and would be looking to make a point by performing well.

New Zealand A would know that India A are the favourites in these conditions. Therefore, they have their task cut out. The likes of Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra will have to come up with the goods if New Zealand are to win.

Ahead of the 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be played on September 22.

Where will the 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be played at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A begin?

The 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will begin at 9:00 am IST, on September 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A?

The 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A?

The 1st unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.



IND A vs NZ A Possible Starting XI:

IND A Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Tilak Verma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishi Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik

NZ A Predicted Line-up: Robert ODonnell, Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Tom Bruce, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Cam Fletcher, Jacob Duffy, Logan van Beek, Ben Lister

