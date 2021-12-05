IND-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy match, December 5, 9:00 am IST

IND-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy match between India B Women and India D Women: In the second match of the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy 2021, India B Women will be squaring off against India D Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 9:00 am IST on December 5, Sunday.

India B will be hoping to deliver a promising performance to take an early lead in the tournament. The team will have an edge over their opposition on Sunday. They will be playing their second game as they were up against India A in their first encounter. At the time of writing, India B needed 192 runs off 216 deliveries against India A side.

India D Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first game against the B team and they might take some time to get used to the playing conditions. Led by Pooja Vastrakar, the side will hope to make an impact from their first game only.

Ahead of the match between India B Women and India D Women; here is everything you need to know:

IND-B-W vs IN-D-W Telecast

India B Women vs India D Women game will not be telecasted in India

IND-B-W vs IN-D-W Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND-B-W vs IN-D-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 9:00 am IST on December 5, Sunday.

IND-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Taniya Bhatia

Vice-Captain- Shivali Shinde

Suggested Playing XI for IND-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy

Batters: Anju Tomar, Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Sanjula Naik

All-rounders: Sarala Devi, Ayushi Soni

Bowlers: Saima Thakoor, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja

IND-B-W vs IN-D-W Probable XIs:

India B Women: Humeira Kazi, Chandu V Ram, Taniya Bhatia (c), Anju Tomar, Riya Chaudhary, Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Sarala Devi, Saima Thakoor, Ramyashri

India D Women: Pooja Vastrakar (c), Amanjot Kaur, Indrani Roy, S. Meghana, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sanjula Naik, Monica Patel, Ashwini Kumari.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here