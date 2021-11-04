IND C U-19 vs IND F U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021 match, November 04, 9:00 am IST

IND C U-19 vs IND F U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021 match between India C Under 19 and India F Under 19: In the sixth match of the Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021, India C Under 19 will play against India F Under 19. The fixture will be played on November 4, Thursday at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahemdabad from 9:00 am IST.

India C Under 19 started off in the 50-over competition on a poor note. They failed to execute their plans properly against India D Under 19. After losing their first match to India D by six wickets, the team will be eyeing a strong comeback.

India F Under 19 are also experiencing the same fate as India C Under-19 in the One Day trophy so far. India F lost their first game to India E by five wickets. Uday Saharan was the only positive for the team in an otherwise forgettable outing.

Ahead of the match between India C Under 19 and India F Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

IND C U-19 vs IND F U-19 Telecast

India C Under 19 vs India F Under 19 game will not be telecasted in India

IND C U-19 vs IND F U-19 Live Streaming

The match between India C Under 19 and India F Under 19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND C U-19 vs IND F U-19 Match Details

India C Under 19 will play against India F Under 19 at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahemdabad at 9:00 am IST on November 04, Thursday.

IND C U-19 vs IND F U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dharmveer Saini

Vice-Captain- Uday Saharan

Suggested Playing XI for IND C U-19 vs IND F U-19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Bana, Kunal Singh

Batters: Arshin Kulkarni, Uday Saharan, Dharmveer Saini

All-rounders: Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Ansh Gosai, Mohammad Faiz

Bowlers: Aum Kanabar, Raja Swarnkar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

IND C U-19 vs IND F U-19 Probable XIs:

India C Under 19: Dharmveer Saini, Mohammad Faiz, Sachin Bisen, Aryan Dalal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Kunal Singh, Divij Mehra, Rohan S, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, P Vignesh, Vijay Kumar

India F Under 19: Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ansh Gosai, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana, Uday Saharan, Aaradhya Yadav, Hemanth Kumar, Prince Badiani, Aum Kanabar, Raja Swarnkar

