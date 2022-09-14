IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, RSWS 2022, September 14

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on West Indies Legends in the Match 6 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 14. India Legends registered a convincing victory against South Africa Legends and will look to maintain their winning ways. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar looked in good touch during his short stay at the crease in the last match. He will look to contribute more with the bat against West Indies Legends. Stuart Binny played a stellar knock of 82 runs off just 42 balls against South Africa Legends and will aim to dominate the West Indies Legends as well.

Meanwhile, the morale of West Indies Legends will be high following their victory against Bangladesh Legends. However, skipper Brian Lara would know that beating India Legends in these conditions and in front of their home crowd will be a tough proposition. But West Indies Legends will hope that the likes of Dwayne Smith and Kirk Edwards come up with the goods on Wednesday.

Ahead of the T20 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between India Legends vs West Indies Legends be played?

The T20 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played on September 14, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 match between India Legends vs West Indies Legends be played?

The T20 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

What time will the T20 match between India Legends vs West Indies Legends begin?

The T20 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST on September 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between India Legends vs West Indies Legends?

The T20 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between India Legends vs West Indies Legends?

The T20 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Stuart Binny

Vice-captain: Yusuf Pathan

Suggested Playing XI for IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Dwayne Smith

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Sulieman Benn, Pragyan Ojha

IND-L vs WI-L Possible XIs

IND-L Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

WI-L Predicted Line-up: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, and Daren Powell

