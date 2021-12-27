IND U-19 vs AFG U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match, December 27, 11:00 AM IST

IND U-19 vs AFG U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match between India U19 and Afghanistan U19: In the upcoming Group A affair of the U19 Asia Cup, we have India U19 squaring off against Afghanistan U19. The match will be conducted at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 27, Monday. Both India and Afghanistan have enjoyed similar outings in the tournament so far.

India started their campaign in the tournament with an enthralling victory over the United Arab Emirates U19 by 154 runs. However, the team failed to continue their winning spree as they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets. India failed to defend 237 runs in 50 overs and thus recorded their first loss of the season.

Afghanistan U19, on the other hand, are reeling at third place in the Group A standings with a loss and victory each. Afghanistan suffered a loss in their first game at the hands of Pakistan by four wickets. The team soon recovered as they defeated the UAE in their second game by a massive 140 runs.

Ahead of the match between India U19 and Afghanistan U19; here is everything you need to know:

IND U-19 vs AFG U19 Telecast

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 game will not be televised in India.

IND U-19 vs AFG U19 Live Streaming

The match between India U19 and Afghanistan U19 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IND U-19 vs AFG U19 Match Details

India U19 will face Afghanistan U19 at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 27, Monday.

IND U-19 vs AFG U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Allah Noor

Vice-Captain- Harnoor Singh

Suggested Playing XI for IND U-19 vs AFG U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aaradhya Yadav

Batters: Yash Dhull, Allah Noor, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed

All-rounders: Izharulhaq Naveed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Vicky Ostwal

IND U-19 vs AFG U19 Probable XIs:

India U19: Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar

Afghanistan U19: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Suliman Arabzai, Mohammad Ishaq (c), Suliman Safi (wk), Allah Noor, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Khalel Ahmad

