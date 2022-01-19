IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs ICC U-19 World Cup 2021/22 match, January 19, 6:30 pm IST

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC U-19 World Cup 2021/22 match between India U-19and Ireland U-19: When India play Ireland in their second Group B encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Wednesday, in-form hitter and skipper Yash Dhull will be expecting a much-improved batting effort from his squad. The Indians are bursting with confidence after a 45-run win against South Africa to start their campaign, and they are anticipated to steamroll Ireland at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Both India and Ireland have won their first games. While India defeated South Africa, Ireland defeated Uganda by a margin of 39 runs. Yash Dhull is India’s leading run-scorer, with 82 runs at a strike rate of 82. KS Tambe also scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 79. VK Ostwal has been India’s top bowler, picking up 5 wickets while bowling at an average of 5 and an economy rate of 2.80.

Ireland is second in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Group B points table after winning their first league match. JV Cox is Ireland’s leading run-scorer, with 111 runs at a strike rate of 98. He’s hit eight fours and one six. P.L. Le Roux has also scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 60.

Ahead of the match between India U-19 and Ireland U-19; here is everything you need to know:

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Telecast

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Live Streaming

India U-19 and Ireland U-19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Match Details

India U-19 and Ireland U-19 contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 6:30 pm IST on January 19, Wednesday.

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Yash Dhull

Vice-Captain- Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Cox, Dinesh Bana

Batters: Shaikh Rasheed, David Vincent, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Kaushal Tambe, Nathan McGuire

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matthew Humphreys, Vicky Ostwal

Suggested Playing XI for IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Fantasy Cricket

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Probable XIs:

India U-19:

Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaikh Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Ireland U-19:

David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Nathan McGuire, Scott MacBeth, Philippus le Roux, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad

