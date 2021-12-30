IND-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 Semi-final, December 30, 11:00 AM IST

IND-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19: India-U19 will lock horns with Bangladesh-U19 in the semi-finals of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 on Thursday, December 30. The high-octane encounter will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah and the match will kick off at 11:00 AM IST. Earlier on Tuesday, the final Under-19 Asia Cup match league match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was called off after one of the umpires tested positive for Covid-19 in Sharjah.

Due to their superior run rate, Bangladesh finished at the top of Group B standings and will meet India in the first semi-final on Thursday, while Sri Lanka will clash with Pakistan in the other semi-final the same day in Dubai.

The Indian colts reached the semi-final by defeating Afghanistan by four wickets on Monday. Meanwhile, Bangladesh had already qualified for the final four and their match against Sri Lanka was to decide the group winner and runners-up.

With both sides coming off wins in their respective last matches, the upcoming encounter between the two Asian U-19 sides promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of the match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19; here is everything you need to know:

IND-U19 vs BD-U19 Telecast

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 game will not be televised in India.

IND-U19 vs BD-U19 Live Streaming

The match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

Afghanistan U19 will face Pakistan U19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Thursday, December 30 at 11:00 AM.

IND-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kaushal Tambe

Vice-Captain: Rakibul Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for IND-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Aaradhya Yadav

Batters: Harnoor Singh, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Yash Dhull, Mahfijul Islam

Allrounders: Kaushal Tambe, Musfik Hasan

Bowlers: Naimur Rohman, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Rakibul Hasan

IND-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable XIs

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Vicky Ostwal

Bangladesh U19: Rakibul Hasan (C), Tahjibul Islam (WK), SM Meherob, Aich Mollah, Mahfijul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Musfik Hasan, Ariful Islam, Naimur Rohman

