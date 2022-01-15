IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, India vs South Africa, January 15, 7:30 PM IST

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and South Africa U19: India Under-19 will kickstart their campaign in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 with a clash against South Africa Under 19. The high-octane clash between the two sides will be played at the Province Stadium in Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on January 15, Saturday.

India and South Africa form a part of Group B alongside Uganda Under 19 and Ireland Under 19. Both South Africa and India have picked decent squads for the league and thus a cracker of a game can be expected on Saturday.

South Africa have won the tournament just once and they will be hoping to lift the trophy for the second time this year under the leadership of George van Heerden. South Africa did a decent job during the league stage of the previous edition as they won three out of four league matches. However, the team lost to Bangladesh in the quarter-final by a massive 104 runs.

India, on the other hand, are regarded as one of the most successful teams in the history of the league. The Men in Blue have been crowned champions as many as four times. The team reached the final of 2020 Under 19 World Cup but suffered a heartbreaking loss to Bangladesh by just three wickets.

Ahead of the match between India U19 and South Africa U19; here is everything you need to know:

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Telecast

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Live Streaming

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Match Details

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 contest will be played at the Province Stadium in Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on January 15, Saturday.

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George van Heerden

Vice-captain: Yash Dhull

Suggested Playing XI for IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Aaradhya Yadav

Batters: Jade Smith, Yash Dhull, Harnoor Singh, George van Heerden, Ethan Cunningham

Allrounders: Nishant Sindhu, Dewald Brevis

Bowlers: Ravi Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Aphiwe Mnyanda

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable XIs

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Yash Dhull, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

South Africa U19: Ethan Cunningham, Gerhard Maree, George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Michael Copeland, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Dewald Brevis

