IND U19-W vs ENG U-19-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC U-19 World Cup Final Match

IND U19-W vs ENG U-19-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for ICC U-19 World Cup match between India U-19 women and England U19 women: The Indian U19 women team will take on the England U19 women team in the final of the ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup. The game is scheduled to take place at Senwes Park on January 29, Sunday, at 5:15 pm IST. Both sides will lock horns in an attempt to lift the title in the inaugural version of the tournament. India claimed a comfortable victory over New Zealand in their semi-final fixture defeating them by eight wickets and 34 balls to spare. Parshavi Chopra led the bowling department with her beautiful spell of 3/20 in four overs. An excellent bowling performance by the Indians helped restrict the Kiwis to 107 runs in the first innings. Shweta Sehrawat then played a superb knock of 61 runs in 45 balls to help India cruise to a comfortable win.

England triumphed over the Australians in a low-scoring encounter in their semi-final. The English women scored 99 runs in the first innings as their bowlers pulled off a stunning performance to edge past the Australians by three runs. Hannah Baker led the bowling department with her spell of 3/10 in four overs.

Ahead of the match between India U-19 women and England U-19 women; here is everything you need to know:

IND U19-W vs ENG U-19-W Telecast

The India U19 women vs England U-19 women match won’t be broadcasted in India

IND U19-W vs ENG U19-W Live Streaming

The India U19 women vs England U-19 women match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND U19-W vs ENG U19-W Match Details

The IND U19-W vs ENG U19-W match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 29, at 5:15 pm IST.

IND U19-W vs ENG U-19-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Grace Scrivens

Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for IND U19-W vs ENG U-19-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Seren Smale, Richa Ghosh

Batter: Shweta Sehrawat, Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland

All-rounders: Grace Scrivens, Shafali Verma, Ryana Macdonald Gay

Bowlers: Parshavi Chopra, Hannah Baker, Mannat Kashyap

India U-19 women and England U-19 women Possible Starting XI:

India U-19 women Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England U-19 women Predicted Starting Line-up: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Grace Ward (wk), Sophia Smale, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

