Pat Cummins won the toss and announced that Australia will bat first against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Cummins said Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are not featuring in the match, with left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann making his Test debut, becoming the 466th Men’s Test cricketer for Australia. He was presented with his cap by right-handed batter Marnus Labuschagne. The captain will be the only pacer for the visitors as the Aussies will have three spinners.

“We’ll bat first. The middle looks like there’s grass but bare at both ends. Plenty of turn there, will be a good Test. Cam Green and Mitch Starc aren’t playing, but we’ve got Travis Head coming in for Renshaw, and Matthew Kuhnemann makes his debut," Cummins said at the toss.

India captain Rohit Sharma said the team is not worried about the outcome of the toss as winning the match is wahaf matters.

“We’d have batted first as well. The pitch is dry, but I think the application we showed last game put the toss away from the game. You just have to come out and play good cricket, and that’s been the chat in the group to not worry about the toss," Rohit said at the toss.

Cheteshwar Pujara is playing his 100th Test appearance, the 13th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone, and Rohit said the entire team is happy for him.

“We are all thrilled for him, his family is here as well. 100 Test matches isn’t easy, there have been plenty of ups and downs in his career," Rohit added.

Rohit also added that India also have a change in their side: “One change for us - Shreyas Iyer is in for Surya."

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Team News -

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Earlier in the first Test, India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

