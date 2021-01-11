India vs Australia: BCCI Vice-president Rajeev Shukla Taken to Task on Twitter After 'Would Have Won' Statement

As India saved the third Test against Australia in Sydney, they received a lot of praise from one and all, be it the fans or former players. But one person wasn't satisfied with just a draw -- Rajeev Shukla, BCCI president. After the match, he tweeted, "Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match."

As India saved the third Test against Australia in Sydney, they received a lot of praise from one and all, be it the fans or former players. But one person wasn't satisfied with just a draw -- Rajeev Shukla, BCCI president. After the match, he tweeted, "Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match."

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin Script India's Great Test Escape at the SCG

Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 11, 2021

After this comment, he was taken to task on Twitter, by Team India supporters. Here's what some of them had to say -

Typical Indian parent — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2021

@RJArjit Aise aise bhare pade hai BCCI main. Instead of appreciating the efforts done by Team India. They are behaving like typical Indian parents 😌 — AKash (@akash_1984) January 11, 2021

Rajivji you can’t be serious. This is the best we have seen them perform in a long time. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 11, 2021

Why politicians appointment as cricket administrators will lower the performance of indian cricket is symbolised by such statements. — Chetan Bhat🇮🇳 (@chetdb) January 11, 2021

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Day 5 Video Highlights - Indian Batsmen Force a Draw Against Hosts

Earlier in the day, a stubborn resistance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw India manage to pull off an unlikely draw against Australia on the final day of the third Test at Sydney on Monday (January 11). Chasing a mammoth 407 to win the Test, Ashwin (39) and Vihari (23) managed to bat out the entirety of the third session and ensure that the Test series remains tied at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They had their shares of luck along the way thanks to a few dropped catches and the occasional edge not carrying to the nearby fielders, but no one can argue they didn't deserve the result.