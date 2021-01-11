CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: BCCI Vice-president Rajeev Shukla Taken to Task on Twitter After 'Would Have Won' Statement

As India saved the third Test against Australia in Sydney, they received a lot of praise from one and all, be it the fans or former players. But one person wasn't satisfied with just a draw -- Rajeev Shukla, BCCI president. After the match, he tweeted, "Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match."

After this comment, he was taken to task on Twitter, by Team India supporters. Here's what some of them had to say -

Earlier in the day, a stubborn resistance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw India manage to pull off an unlikely draw against Australia on the final day of the third Test at Sydney on Monday (January 11). Chasing a mammoth 407 to win the Test, Ashwin (39) and Vihari (23) managed to bat out the entirety of the third session and ensure that the Test series remains tied at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They had their shares of luck along the way thanks to a few dropped catches and the occasional edge not carrying to the nearby fielders, but no one can argue they didn't deserve the result.

