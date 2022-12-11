IND v BAN: Injured Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 1st Test; Unadkat Recalled, Navdeep And Saurabh Replace Shami and Jadeja

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh due to an injury on his left thumb, sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh. Abhimanyu Easwaran will take Rohit’s place for the first Test, with KL Rahul captaining India.

BCCI added that a call on his availability for the second and final Test will be taken at a later stage.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test," BCCI said in a statement.

The injury to the skipper occurred during the fourth delivery of the second over in the 2nd ODI, sent down by Mohammed Siraj, as Rohit, who was fielding in the slip cordon, tried to catch a ball and hurt his thumb. He was immediately taken off the field and replaced by Rajat Patidar.

BCCI also announced that Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out too after failing to recover from injuries in time as Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar will replace them in the squad while adding Jaydev Unadkat too for the 2-match series.

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are yet to fully recover from their respective shoulder and knee injuries and are ruled out of the Test series. The selectors have named Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar as replacements for Shami and Jadeja respectively. The selection committee has also added fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat to India’s squad for the Test series," the release added.

The 31-year-old is receiving just the second call-up in his playing career to the Indian Test squad. His only appearance so far in Tests came almost 12 years ago, in the first Test of the 2010/11 tour of South Africa in Centurion.

Recently, Unadkat was the highest wicket-taker in the 2022/23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 19 wickets in ten matches to lead Saurashtra to the title. Apart from a solitary Test appearance, the left-hander has also played seven ODIs and ten T20Is for India, seen in the national set-up last time when India won the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March 2018.

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here