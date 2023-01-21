IND v NZ: Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium Set To Host Its First International Match More Than 15 Years Later Its Inauguration

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur is all set to host its first ever international match when India take on New Zealand in the second ODI. This is the first time that Raipur-based stadium, which was inaugurated in 2008, will host its maiden international match almost 15 years later it came into existence.

This also meant that it will become the 50th ground in the country to host an ODI match. The first ever ODI match in India was played on 25 Nov 1981 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Navrangpura in Ahmedabad.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium Raipur, also known as Naya Raipur International Cricket Stadium, is third largest cricket stadium in India and fourth-largest cricket stadium in the world.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 65,000. Inaugurated in 2008, this ground hosted its first ever match in 2010, when the Canada national cricket team arrived in India and played a practice match against the Chhattisgarh state team.

In 2013, the stadium was declared as a second home venue for the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has since hosted many of the team’s matches but not an international game.

India will be expecting more runs from the middle order and discipline in the death overs as they look for a series sealing win against New Zealand in the second ODI here on Saturday.

With the city hosting its first-ever international game, a sell out crowd of 60,000 plus is expected to cheer the home team.

After being down and out at 131 for six, New Zealand were allowed to score another 206 runs in the chase of 350 and that should worry India.

The visitors looked like getting a remarkable come-from-behind win but the individual brilliance of Mohammed Siraj stopped them.

With the bat, Shubman Gill, who scored a scintillating double century, had singlehandedly taken India to a competitive total with the others falling by the wayside. Virat Kohli’s individual effort had stood out in the previous game against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya, who has not been at his belligerent best of late, will be expected to give final flourish to the innings. Accommodated in the middle-order following his double hundred performance in Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan would be itching to make the most of the opportunity after an off-day in Hyderabad.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has looked good and got starts but has not been able to convert, and Saturday could his day.

