IND v SA: Karnataka State Cricket Association Announces 50 Percent Refund for Ticket-Holders After Rain Washes Out Decider

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced that a 50 per cent refund will be provided for ticket holders after persistent rain forced the abandonment of the series decider T20I between South Africa and India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The fifth and final T20I was abandoned after just 3.3 overs of play, when India were 28/2, with right-arm pacer Lungi Ngidi taking out openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Shreyas Iyer was batting on nought while skipper Rishabh Pant was just off the mark on the very first ball he faced when rain came and play stopped for the final time, with nearly 16 minutes of play possible.

Eventually, rain played spoilsport in the series decider, with India and South Africa sharing the trophy as final scoreline read as 2-2. The rain, which had been predicted for the match day, had earlier caused a delay of 50 minutes in the start of play, reducing it to a 19-over per side affair. “KSCA regret to announce that due to heavy and continuous rains, the 5th T20I played between India and South Africa at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after India batted just over three overs. As per terms and conditions, even if a single ball is bowled, there shall be no question of refund.