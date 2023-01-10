IND v SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Opt to Bowl; India Leave Out Suryakumar Yadav And Ishan Kishan From XI

India captain Rohit Sharma named Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in the playing XI for the first one-day international as Sri Lanka won the toss and Dasun Shanaka opted to field first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“We are going to bowl first, because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is. Dilshan Madushanka is making his debut," Dasun Shanaka said at the toss.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live

Rohit Sharma said that he would have also liked to bowl first but added the dew would provide a ‘good challenge’.

“We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well, it’s a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday," Rohit said at the toss.

“There will be times where we need to bowl under dew, we got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner. It’s about doing the basics right, it’s important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. Had a great time playing an ODI here last time, hope we’ll have another memorable game," he added.

He also confirmed that Shubman Gill would open the batting with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul forming the rest of the batting order, followed by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

In the fast-bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will partner with young tearaway pacer Umran Malik after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series due to a precautionary measure. The trio will be joined in specialist bowling duties by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

ALSO READ | ‘X Factor Dropped, Mediocrity Retained’: Venkatesh Prasad Blasts India For Ignoring Ishan Kishan

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 1st ODI.A look at our Playing XI for the game. Live - https://t.co/262rcUdafb #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/nd2D6s0rJm — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023

Playing XI:

India - Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here