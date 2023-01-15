IND v SL: 'An Untroubled Century, An Unhurried Innings'-Netizens All Praise for Shubman Gill

India opener Shubman Gill smashed his second ODI century while playing against Sri Lanka during the 3rd ODI match in Thiruvananthapuram. India had won the toss and opted to bat first. The openers—Gill and his skipper Rohit Sharma made sure that they give the hosts a rollicking start. As a result, India raced away to 95 runs in just 15.2 overs.

While Rohit departed after scoring 42 off 49 balls, it was Gill who hung on and smashed his second century. In his short career, Gill has been absolutely phenomenal. Meanwhile the Twitter erupted as soon as he got to the three figure mark. Here are some of the top reactions.

Hundred for Shubman Gill, just dominated Sri Lankan attack, he has 2 hundreds & 5 fifty from just 18 innings, taking this format by storm. pic.twitter.com/3nUEj7Vzdi— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2023

Hundred by Shubman Gill in just 89 balls - what a knock by Gill, he’s been a star for India in ODIs. His 2nd ODI century! pic.twitter.com/Hl9oOVc5is— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023

An untroubled century, an unhurried innings. Shubman Gill has been majestic— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2023

Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill - The King and The prince. What a picture! pic.twitter.com/rFhURTFNqt— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill continues to build and learn. Generation next!.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill making sure he gets interviewed by Sonam Bajwa again.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill’s cover drive #INDvSL— Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) January 15, 2023

Earlier, Gill managed to score 70 off just 60 balls in the first ODI. Nevertheless, he rued the missed chance as he failed to convert the good start into a century in Guwahati.

Earlier Rohit won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI here on Sunday. India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

