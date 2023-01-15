IND v SL: Fan Invades Field, Touches Virat Kohli's Feet As Team Mates Looked On

King Kohli was back at his usual self as he went onto slam 166 runs in just 108 balls against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. Kohli’s innings had eight humungous sixes and 13 boundaries. He accelerated quickly after reaching his century and then played a flurry of shots which made him look really powerful. This stupendous form just ahead of the ODI World Cup must be welcome for all his fans who had seen him suffer in silence during 2020-2022 period when he was failing to score runs.

The Covid-induced lockdown had taken its toll and Kohli’s drought begun which broke only in September last year when he hammered a century in the Asia Cup T20. He was forced to take a break and never looked back as he went onto score loads of runs since then. As of now, he has slammed three ODI centuries in last four innings.

One of his fans was so mesmerized by his knock in Thiruvananthapuram that he went onto invade the field and touched his feet. The picture, which quickly went viral, shows a baffled Kohli trying to save himself even as his other teammates were also left shell shocked. Only Shreyas Iyer saw the funny side of it.

A fan invaded the field and touched Virat Kohli’s feet. pic.twitter.com/wualIoFgZ8— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023

Earlier Kohli lit up the dead rubber with an epic 166 not out, his third century in four innings, as India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka succumbed to the high quality fast bowling of Mohammed Siraj who struck four times inside the 10 overs to shut the door on the opposition. Sri Lanka were all out for a meagre 73 in 22 overs, highlighting the gulf between the two teams.

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs in the history of men’s ODIs.

The night well and truly belonged to King Kohli. The 34-year-old, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, showed that he is back to his best.

Kohli is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Kohli’s conversion ratio is remarkable as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.

