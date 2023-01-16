IND v SL: Suryakumar Yadav's Gesture Bowls Over Local Fans After They Asked 'Where is Sanju Samson?'

If you are in Kerala, it’s hard to escape the craze for Sanju Samson and this is what Suryakumar Yadav found out firsthand during the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

Back in September, when Surya toured these parts of the country, he was seen flashing Sanju Samson’s picture on his smartphone as Team India boarded the bus from the airport. Back then, India took on South Africa just ahead of the T20 World Cup at this very venue. Three months later, Surya was back in Thiruvananthapuram and had to once again admit that he, just like any other Malayali, is a huge fan of the Kerala cricketer.

The incident happened during Sri Lanka’s mammoth 391 run chase. The 32-year-old was fielding on the boundary when some of the fans started screaming “Sanju Sanju” which Surya took note of. The fans upon getting his attention, posed this question: “Where is Sanju?”

Nevertheless, Surya was quick to point out his heart as if to say that Sanju Samson is in his heart. The fans were bowled over and gave a huge shoutout to Surya in response. WATCH

In-fact, Samson had made the cut for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka but had to be ruled out after he hurt himself in the series opener in Wankhede. “Samson was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," read a BCCI statement in this regard on January 5.

Samson failed to recover as he missed the cut for the impending three-match series against New Zealand at home later this month.

He will next be seen in action with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 unless he gets picked for ODIs against Australia.

Virat Kohli lit up the dead rubber with an epic 166 not out, his third century in four innings, as India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

