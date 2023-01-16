IND v SL: Virat Kohli Plays MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot, Launches the Bowler Over Wide Long On | WATCH

Although Virat Kohli is in fine nick, his innings in Thiruvananthapuram was something special. The acceleration that was on display by the King himself was very effective as he went onto race to his 150 in no time after reaching his hundred in 85 balls. He was slow at first and hit his first maximum only when he was in his eighties and it was a mishit over long on, leaving him in a chuckle.

Meanwhile, he began the innings with a flurry of boundaries before accumulating runs with his exemplary running between the wickets. He got to 99 with a boundary which came following a collision with Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay, who both were running towards the ball from deep square leg and deep midwicket.

But one of the best shots of the innings came in the 43rd over when he played MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot, slamming Kasun Rajitha over wide long on. A video which was shared by the BCCI shows Kohli lining the bowler and then digging him outside off stump to launch him over wide long on. The follow through of the bat confirmed that it was the Helicopter.

The night well and truly belonged to King Kohli. The 34-year-old, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, showed that he is back to his best.

Kohli is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Kohli’s conversion ratio is remarkable as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.

The last 10 overs saw India smashing 116 runs with Kohli going ballistic after his century. It was raining sixes from his bat post the milestone and one over long on had shades MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot that left Kohli with a big smile. Most of his maximums came in the cow corner region.

In response to India’s mammoth total, Sri Lanka never really turned up in the chase. Siraj had Avishka Fernando caught at widish slip in the second over of the innings. It was a procession thereafter with Siraj running through the top order.

Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

(With PTI Inputs)

