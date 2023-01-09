IND v SL: Young Fan Gets Emotional Upon Seeing Rohit Sharma In Guwahati | Video Goes Viral

A young Team India fan was emotional upon seeing his hero Rohit Sharma at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. A video of the same is going across on social media which has quickly gone viral. Indian team is at the Assamese capital to take on Sri Lanka in the first of three match ODI series which kicks off on January 10. Ahead of the match, the skipper addressed the media and made it clear that he is not giving up on the shorter format of the game.

“Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit told mediapersons on the eve of first ODI against Sri Lanka.

However, moments after he went outside to meet and greet some of his fans; that’s where he met his young fan who was almost in tears seeing his idol. “Rone ka kya baat hai, chota bacha hai tu,” (Why are you crying, you are just a small kid) Rohit can be heard saying to this fan. Itna mota mota gaal kar diya (You have such fat cheeks) he said while pulling his cheeks.

Later, he asked the fan to smile which he obliged after which both took a selfie.

WATCH

Rohit Sharma consoling young fan of his in Guwahati.#RohitSharma | 1st ODI pic.twitter.com/95QKBaRupv— Saikat Ghosh (@Ghosh_Analysis) January 9, 2023

Rohit, another former skipper Virat Kohli and recently sacked vice-captain KL Rahul are not currently a part of the shortest format.

“At the moment I think it was made clear in the past that it’s a 50-over World Cup year for us. And for some of the guys it’s not possible to play all formats," Rohit replied to a query from PTI on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Rohit said that a new look team has played the T20Is against Sri Lanka due to workload management of some of the senior players.

“If you look at the schedule, there were back-to-back matches, so we decided on just looking at some players’ workload that we wanted to make sure that they get enough break time and manage them. I definitely fall in that (category) as well," Rohit said.

