IND v WI: Rohit Sharma Gets Furious Over Rishabh Pant's Delayed Run Out of Nicholas Pooran | WATCH

India beat West Indies in the fourth T20I match and also sealed the five-match series 3-1 as they made short work of the ‘hosts’ by 59 runs. Winning the toss, and opting to bowl, the Windies made a mess of a target of 192 runs at Fort Lauderhill, Florida as they lost four wickets in the opening powerplay. The only time the Men in Maroon came close to beating India was when skipper Nicholas Pooran went on to smash four sixes off Axar Patel, slamming him for 22 runs.

Also Read: Harshal Patel Will Miss the Asia Cup due to a Side Strain, According to Reports.

Furthermore, in this very over, Pooran became a victim of a suicidal runout.

He tapped the final ball of the over for a single and set out for the run only to realize that his partner Kyle Mayers wouldn’t respond. Meanwhile, Pant received the ball from Sanju Samson who did a brilliant piece of fielding at mid-off.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Nonetheless, the keeper waited instead of removing the bails in a flash. Although, he did remove it in the end. But his skipper Rohit Sharma was furious at the 24-year-old, asking him the reason for his delay. Watch the incident below.



Put into bat, Pant and skipper Rohit missed out on big knocks but made useful enough contributions to propel India to 191 for 5. Rohit and Pant were the main contributors while Axar struck some meaty blows towards the end to finish unbeaten on 20 off 8 balls.

Sanju Samson was more subdued during his 30 not out off 23 balls, often failing to find the boundaries, which prevented India from reaching 200.

For West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy, cricket indeed turned out to be a great leveller as he was smoked for 66 runs off his 4 overs only a week after he had taken a career-best six-wicket haul in the second ODI. It was the most expensive spell by a West Indies bowler in T20Is.

Rohit’s new approach in powerplay might not have produced many big knocks save a half-century but he is certainly showing the way with positive intent upfront.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here