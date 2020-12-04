IND vs AUS 1st T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check AUS vs IND match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

IND va AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online | After sweeping the IND vs AUS ODI series 2-1, hosts Australia will take on India in the first T20 international match of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Australia vs India 1st T20I match is scheduled to start at 1:40pm IST.

AUS vs IND Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Australia v India first T20 match

With the ODIs out of the way, the focus now turns to the shortest format of the game. As the majority of players from both sides have IPL experience, the T20I series might be a close contest for them. The Aussies will look to get back their winning momentum with a win in this game and hopefully win this series as well. However, they will be without the services of their star batsman David Warner.

AUS vs IND Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia vs India: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Whereas, India have the momentum on their side post a superb win in the third ODI at the same venue. The visitors successfully managed to avoid the whitewash by beating the hosts by 13 runs. India’s past record in the T20Is against Australia is quite sound, as they whitewashed them in the 2016 tour, followed by a drawn series in the 2018-19 season. India too made few changes to the squad as Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson are likely to feature in the playing XI.

AUS vs IND, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 1st T20I: Canberra Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Australia vs India

With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, fans will be treated for an exciting game of T20 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

When will the 1st T20I match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) start?

The first T20I match will be played on Friday, December 4.

Where will the 1st T20I match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) be played?

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

The match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the 1st T20I match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) begin?

The match will begin at 1:40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND)?

All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 will be broadcasted on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND)?

All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

Australia vs India Playing XIs

Australia: D'Arcy Short or Matt Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan