IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Afghanistan, November 3, 07:30 pm IST

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Afghanistan: After back to back losses in the first two games, Team India will look for a change in fortune when they will next take on Afghanistan in the 33rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday, November 3. To play the third match of the tournament, Virat Kohli and co will shift their base from Dubai stadium to Sheikh Zayed ground of Abu Dhabi.

The Mohammed Nabi-led outfit will head into this fixture on the back of an impressive 62-run win over Namibia on October 31. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and co were hammered by eight wickets in their previous game last weekend against New Zealand. India started their campaign in the T20 World Cup on a bitter note as they were handed a ten wickets defeat by arch-rivals Pakistan last month in Dubai.

The Afghanistan team hammered Scotland by 130 runs in their very first game of the tournament before losing to Pakistan in the next match.

Here is all you need to know about the 33rd ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match, which will be played between India and Afghanistan:

IND vs AFG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG Live Streaming

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AFG Match Details

The match between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3 at 07:30 pm IST.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-captain: Mohammed Nabi

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) probable playing XIs:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here