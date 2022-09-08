IND vs AFG: 'KL Rahul Safe for WC by Scoring in Inconsequential Match' - Former India Cricketer

Under-fire KL Rahul scored a sublime half-century against Afghanistan to somehow put an end to his lean patch with the bat. In the Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022, Rahul was named Indian captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma who decided to take the rest to manage his workload.

Rahul opened the innings alongside Virat Kohli as the duo shared a massive 119-run stand for the opening wicket to put India into a driver’s seat against a quality Afghan bowling attack. Rahul slammed his first half-century of the tournament but failed to convert it into a three-digit score and was dismissed on 62 runs as his 41-ball knock was laced with six fours and two sixes.

For the first time in the tournament, Rahul looked in total control during his innings, however, it was too late as India are already out of the final contention.

Former cricket Dodda Ganesh pointed out that Rahul performed well in dead rubbers at the same time he also feels that the 62-run knock will boost his confidence in future.

“KL Rahul always does well in the dead rubbers, dienst he? An inns too little too late. Nevertheless it should augur well for his confidence #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #AsiaCup #INDvsAFG,” Ganesh tweeted.

KL Rahul always does well in the dead rubbers, dienst he? An inns too little too late. Nevertheless it should augur well for his confidence #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #AsiaCup #INDvsAFG — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 8, 2022

The 49-year-old further wrote that the knock on Thursday will help Rahul save his place for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“He is safe for the WC by scoring in this inconsequential match with zero pressure,” he added.

He is safe for the WC by scoring in this inconsequential match with zero pressure. — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 8, 2022



Meanwhile, both India and Afghanistan are looking to sign off from Asia Cup 2022 on a high after crashing out of contention for the final. Both teams won their matches in the group stages. But then, they lost both of their two matches in the Super Four stage.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in a dead-rubber of Super Four stage. India made three changes to their playing eleven from the six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Apart from Rohit, pace all-rounder Hardik Pandya and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too miss out. Replacing the trio in the eleven are Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

