IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup | I Would Definitely Play Suryakumar Yadav Over Ishan Kishan: Ashish Nehra

Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra feels Suryakumar Yadav should be picked over Ishan Kishan in the playing XI against Afghanistan. After losing the first two matches of their T20 World Cup, India are in desperate search of a win to keep their semifinals hopes alive. Suryakumar missed his place in the game against New Zealand due to a back-spasm as Ishan replaced him and opened the innings for India. The move completely back-fired for India as they were restricted for 110/7 in 20 overs after major changes in the batting order.

Nehra explained why he would pick Suryakumar over Ishan as he said it will allow Rohit Sharma to open the innings and skipper Virat Kohli to bat at number 3 as it’s the best position for them to bat.

“If it was in my hands, I would definitely play Suryakumar Yadav. It’s not that Ishan Kishan is not a good player, you cannot judge someone based on one bad game," Ashish Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“I would play Suryakumar Yadav because one, if he plays then Rohit Sharma can go back to the opening, which I feel is a very crucial position and there isn’t a better player than him to do it. Secondly, Virat Kohli can go back to number 3, because number 4 In the T20s is too low a position for him," he added.

Nehra further emphasized on Suryakumar’s ability to play the spin bowling and said in Abu Dhabi where the boundaries are longer, he will play a crucial role in middle overs.

“Thirdly, you are playing against Afghanistan, which is a spin-heavy team. And when you talk about playing spin, the way Suryakumar Yadav has been playing the last few years, that is why you have picked him in the squad."

“This is a big ground and you can’t just deal in sixes. Ishan Kishan is someone who deals in sixes. Suryakumar Yadav can hit boundaries and take on singles as well. So if Suryakumar Yadav is fit, I would definitely play him," Nehra added.

The former India pacer also heaped huge praises on Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi and claims that they are going to make things difficult for the Indian batters.

“Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be especially dangerous. Nabi is also there, but India play well against off-spinners, and while that doesn’t mean he will be easy to play, Rashid and Mujeeb have shown that around the world, they make life difficult for batters. But I would say it’s not just their spinners, but their batters also complement them. It’s not like they are only dependant on their bowling," Nehra said.

