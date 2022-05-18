IND vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022, May 18, 12:30 PM IST

IND vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Indiska CC and Alby Zalmi: In two back-to-back ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 matches on Wednesday, Indiska CC will have a go at Alby Zalmi. The two much-anticipated games will be conducted at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST and 2:30 PM IST.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Indiska CC started the T10 league on a disappointing note. They lost their first two games against Linkoping by 34 and 28 runs respectively. The batters flattened in the two games as they returned with scores of 71 and 72 runs in their ten overs. Going forward in the competition, the team will expect good performances from Sachin Hiremath, Dipanjan Dey, and Sachin Sharma.

Speaking of Alby Zalmi, they have three wins to their name from as many games. With six points, Zalmi are topping the points table. The cricket club defeated Linkoping in its last game by five wickets. The skipper Azam Khalil deserves the credit for the win as he scalped three wickets to ensure that the opposition posts a low score of 63 runs on the scoreboard.

Ahead of the match between Indiska CC and Alby Zalmi, here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ALZ Telecast

Indiska CC vs Alby Zalmi game will not be telecast in India.

IND vs ALZ Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND vs ALZ Match Details

IND vs ALZ match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

IND vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sachin Sharma

Vice-Captain: Zia Alozai

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Zabihullah Niazy

Batters: Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Sachin Hiremath, Dipanjan Dey

All-rounders: Sachin Sharma, Zia Alozai, Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers: Nirmal Iyer, Tas Qureshi, Sanjay Kumar Sareen

IND vs ALZ Probable XIs

Indiska CC: Mithun Redkar, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Bhargav Kumar (wk), Imran Khan, Sachin Hiremath, Dipanjan Dey, Sachin Sharma, Amey Shah, Nirmal Iyer, Arijit Ghosh, Gurvinder Singh

Alby Zalmi: Lemar Momand, Usman Jabbar, Rahel Khan, Sami Khalil, Zabihullah Niazy (wk), Azam Khalil (c), Shahed Ali, Basir Sahebi, Zia Alozai, Qudratullah Afzal, Tas Qureshi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here