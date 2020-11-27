IND vs AUS 1st ODI: As India Fail to Chase 375, Memes Bring Smile To All Faces

- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriMatch Ended180/7(16.0) RR 11.25
WI
NZ179/5(16.0) RR 11.25
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriMatch Ended374/6(50.0) RR 7.48
AUS
IND308/8(50.0) RR 7.48
Australia beat India by 66 runs
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: As India Fail to Chase 375, Memes Bring Smile To All Faces
India lost the first ODI by 66 runs but the fans can take solace in social media which was flooded with all sort of memes.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 27, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Team India are playing their first ODI ever since the sports events started after the relaxation on COVID-19 rules. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first, building a target of 375 runs for India in 50 overs. Team Australia lost 6 wickets in the run to score a high target. Both the teams, led by IPL’s Royal Challengers Bangalore’s players, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, have been showing spectacular performance, with some unexpected surprises.
While Finch failed to show an impressive in IPL for his franchise, he scored a century in today’s match, taking everyone by surprise. Undoubtedly, skipper Kohli would have been much happy to see a similar performance in IPL from his fellow teammate. What would make Kohli more disappointed will be the fact that he was caught out by none other than Finch.
Something similar would have been K L Rahul’s feelings, as his IPL teammate Glenn Maxwell performed well today, despite showing a poor game in the cash-rich league. All these unexpected moments from today’s match have definitely invited a lot of funny banter with the best of jokes and fun posts online.
Here are some memes to summarize the feelings of RCB and KXIP fans, after Finch and Maxwell’s performance today:
#RCB and #KXIP fans after watching Finch and Maxwell bat today
#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/pdzUneISJI
— FARUK AHMED (@FARUKAH33793720) November 27, 2020
Maxwell in IPL 2020 - 0 sixes from 106 balls.
Maxwell in first ODI - 5 fours & 3 sixes from 19 balls.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/r2ZiJwrJKr
— Vijay Rasigan ᵀʰᵃˡᵃᵖᵃᵗʰʸᴶᴰ (@vijayrasigan_) November 27, 2020
Maxwell in ipl
Vs
Maxwell in Aussie #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3pwDsRA8FU
— Dipti//Captain Dhoni (@Sammmy7781) November 27, 2020
Virat Kohli watching Finch's performance be like : pic.twitter.com/cXl5zEJlMK
— Oyeee_Sunnn♥️ (@Salehasiddique3) November 27, 2020
Kl rahul watching maxwell hitting sixes#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mYSny47JMm
— Nikhil B (@Nikhil24515431) November 27, 2020
#AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #ipl2020 #KXIP#Scam1992
Finch, Smith and Maxwell showing exactly what they are capable of but couldn't do the same for IPL.Surprisingly Stoinis got golden duck.
IPL story if them summed up : pic.twitter.com/qmRMOBVe2L
— Shrikant (@MrShrikantK413) November 27, 2020
Maxwell after scoring 45(19) runs- pic.twitter.com/ysGqeFbleg
— Me At Meme (@me_at_meme) November 27, 2020
Tweeple did not miss a chance to make fun of Indian fielders missing catches easily, by sharing this one:
Indian fielders before going on the ground today pic.twitter.com/vqh9RlYxLN
— | Cashew | (@Cashew_tweets) November 27, 2020
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan played an impressive game today, and there were a lot of expectations from him.
Shikhar Dhawan to Australian bowlers: pic.twitter.com/gy2R7ZtVRG
— Tanmay Sinha (@srcastic_writer) November 27, 2020
However, Dhawan's wicket left the Indian fans upset. A user even depicted it with a meme.
shikhar dhawan caught out.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/K8by6ryb0G
— Gujarati chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) November 27, 2020
India's Scoreboard #Master #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Q5OH3Ku2r3
— .ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@itz_expiry1) November 27, 2020
This meme aptly describes the feelings of Indian bowling line-up after failing to take Steve Smith’s wicket.
After watching Smith's extraordinary shots
Indian bowlers be like : pic.twitter.com/nbCHhJXhzl
— Muskurahat (@__Muskurahat__) November 27, 2020
If this wasn’t enough, commentator Harsha Bhogle also did not leave a chance to poke fun at Finch’s unbelievable century today.
#RCB fans asking if there are two players called Aaron Finch!
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2020
While it’s not sure which one of the two teams – India and Australia – will win the match today, however, the memes have definitely won our hearts and made our day.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking