IND vs AUS 1st ODI: As India Fail to Chase 375, Memes Bring Smile To All Faces

India lost the first ODI by 66 runs but the fans can take solace in social media which was flooded with all sort of memes.

Team India are playing their first ODI ever since the sports events started after the relaxation on COVID-19 rules. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first, building a target of 375 runs for India in 50 overs. Team Australia lost 6 wickets in the run to score a high target. Both the teams, led by IPL’s Royal Challengers Bangalore’s players, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, have been showing spectacular performance, with some unexpected surprises.

While Finch failed to show an impressive in IPL for his franchise, he scored a century in today’s match, taking everyone by surprise. Undoubtedly, skipper Kohli would have been much happy to see a similar performance in IPL from his fellow teammate. What would make Kohli more disappointed will be the fact that he was caught out by none other than Finch.

Something similar would have been K L Rahul’s feelings, as his IPL teammate Glenn Maxwell performed well today, despite showing a poor game in the cash-rich league. All these unexpected moments from today’s match have definitely invited a lot of funny banter with the best of jokes and fun posts online.

Here are some memes to summarize the feelings of RCB and KXIP fans, after Finch and Maxwell’s performance today:

Tweeple did not miss a chance to make fun of Indian fielders missing catches easily, by sharing this one:

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan played an impressive game today, and there were a lot of expectations from him.

However, Dhawan's wicket left the Indian fans upset. A user even depicted it with a meme.

This meme aptly describes the feelings of Indian bowling line-up after failing to take Steve Smith’s wicket.

If this wasn’t enough, commentator Harsha Bhogle also did not leave a chance to poke fun at Finch’s unbelievable century today.

While it’s not sure which one of the two teams – India and Australia – will win the match today, however, the memes have definitely won our hearts and made our day.

 

