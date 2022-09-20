IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Internet All Praise For Hardik Pandya as he Propels India to Giant Total

Hardik Pandya put up a brilliant show as he notched up his second T20I half-century in Mohali against visitors Australia as he powered team India to a big total of 208 runs.

Pandya’s 71 runs off just 30 deliveries had 7 fours and 5 sixers as he finished the innings unbeaten and with a flurry. His dominant performance in Punjab at a crucial juncture earned him the adoration of the masses and an outpour of admiration on social media followed.

Gujarat Titans, the IPL team that Pandya captained to glory in the recent edition of the tournament posted a picture along with the caption “Hardik Pandya in the final overs… 71* (30)” alluding to his marvellous batting during the tail end of the innings.

Krunal Pandya, Hardik’s brother shared an image of the all rounder along with the caption “Superstar” on his timeline.

Former Indian women’s cricketer Reema Malhotra tweeted “Super quick 50 for @hardikpandya7! He is in great form and making full use of it! #INDvsAUS”

Super quick 50 for @hardikpandya7 ! He is in great form and making full use of it ! #INDvsAUS — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 20, 2022

West Indies great Ian Bishop was amused by Pandya’s power hitting and shared a post that read “Gosh Hardik Pandya has some power”

Gosh Hardik Pandya has some power😱 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 20, 2022

New Zealand seamer Mitchell McClenaghan shared a post that read “FMA @hardikpandya7 is good”.

FMA @hardikpandya7 is good — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) September 20, 2022

Former team India bowler Vinay Kumar was all praise Pandya’s attacking display as his tweet read “Hardik’s power behind the shots are treat to watch. Highest quality of batting by this star @hardikpandya7 #INDvAUS”

Hardik’s power behind the shots are treat to watch. Highest quality of batting by this star 👏👏 @hardikpandya7 #INDvAUS — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) September 20, 2022

The famous fan group, The Bharat Army shared a tweet that read “ We believe in @hardikpandya7 supremacy!”

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav also put in brilliant batting displays as the Indian team put up a good score on the board for Australia to chase.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here