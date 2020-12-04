- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
AUS vs IND, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 1st T20I: Canberra Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Australia vs India
IND vs AUS 1st T20I, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 1st T20I: India will try to take the lead with a win and replicate their previous T20I success record.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I, India Tour of Australia: Canberra Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | Australia will take on India in the 1st T20I of a three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, December 4. The fixture is scheduled to start at 1:40pm IST. The upcoming T20I match, being an evening fixture, will see both the sides opt to chase, if they win the toss. A respectable 160-170 total should be good enough at the Manuka Oval.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia vs India: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 1st T20I: Canberra Weather Forecast
It will be a bright sunny day in the capital city with plenty of sunshine and a breezy afternoon. The maximum temperature is going to be around 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum can go up to 11 degrees Celsius. There is no probability of rain, humidity level to be around 24 percent and 33 kmph wind conditions.
AUS vs IND, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 1st T20I: Canberra Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Australia vs India
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI: Canberra Pitch Report
While the Manuka Oval has hosted ODI games frequently, it has also played host to just one T20I match so far. The last T20I held here was in November last year between Australia and Pakistan, where the home side comfortably chased 151.
AUS vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online
Also read: A Look at What Went Wrong for Virat Kohli & Co. in ODI Series
However, it has the makings of a high-scoring contest, as in the Big Bash League (BBL), Canberra boasts of the highest run rate of 8.56 of any ground to have hosted more than a single game. The pitch here produces even contests between bat and ball. As seen in the last ODI played here, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Aaron Finch and Glen Maxwell scored fifty plus scores. It even had something for the pacers and spinners, as they too were equally effective.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
Australia vs India T20I Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Australia vs India First T20I
WHEN: December 4 at 1.40pm IST
WHERE: Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia
TELECAST: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels.
LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv app
LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking