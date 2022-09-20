IND vs AUS 1st T20I: India's Predicted 11 for Series Opener Against Australia in Mohali

After enduring a disappointing Asia Cup campaign, Team India will be now looking to fix the chinks in their armour for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be hosting Australia for a three-match T20I series, slated to begin on Tuesday, September 20.

For the T20I series, India has named a strong roster similar to what is expected to feature in the World Cup. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad after recovering from his injury. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also been named to the squad.

All eyes would be on India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli who roared back to form in the Asia Cup. Kohli scored consistently throughout the tournament and capped it off with his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan. Indian team and the fans will be hoping that their star man continues to fire on all cylinders.

The batting combination will be a conundrum for Indian management. Rohit and KL Rahul might continue to open the innings with Kohli coming in at number three. Suryakumar Yadav has solidified his case as India’s reliable middle-order batter while all-rounder Hardik Pandya is considered to be an obvious inclusion. Rishabh Pant might just continue as the first-choice wicket-keeper.

Australia also named a full-strength squad with Aaron Finch continuing to lead the side. Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, and Patt Cummins will all travel to India for the three-match T20I series.

India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

India vs Australia squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa Steve Smith

