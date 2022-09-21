IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Talking Points: Pandya And Rahul Light up Mohali But Green And Wade Steal The Show

The clash between World No. 1 and the defending World Champions on Tuesday saw some mouth-watering performances at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. India set Australia a target of 209 after the rollicking knocks of Hardik Pandya (71*) and KL Rahul (55). Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with a 25-ball 46.

Ultimately, it was the day of the Aussies.

The decision to promote Cameron Green was spot on as the young allrounder notched up his first uT20I fifty. Every single batter who walked out during the chase played fearlessly. In the end, it was Matthew Wade who played the finisher’s role flawlessly and handed a four-wicket win to the visitors.

Australia lead the series 1-0.

It was overall a batters’ show but the bowlers also managed to leave an impact.

With Australia 1-0 up in the series, let’s have a look at the talking points of the game:

Rahul’s Bold Knock

He faced a barrage of negative comments for his scratchy performance in the Asia Cup. KL Rahul was back after an injury lay-off and was just settling in. But the impatient critics wrote him off, even questioning his spot as an opener. On Tuesday, the Indian vice-captain answered all the questions which were asked over his strike rate with a 35-ball 55. Following the dismissals of Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2), Rahul came forward to repair the damage and forged a 68-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav. In due course, he brought up his 18th T20I fifty as well. During his stay at the crease, he smashed three maximums and four fours.

Pandya Power on Display

The way Hardik Pandya played against Australia in Mohali, it’s safe to say that he’s now the lynchpin of India’s middle-order. His red-hot form gives the team a sense of stability when the top 3-4 batters are back in the hut. Till 2022, Hardik was struggling to get his first half-century in the shortest format. But in a span of 4-5 months, he has got two of them. The second one came against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. After the Rahul-Suryakumar partnership was broken, the allrounder took charge of keeping the scoreboard ticking. And the way he did his job was simply breath-taking. With the help of five sixes and 7 fours, Pandya scored an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls, at a staggering strike rate of 236.67. His powerful knock took the Indian total beyond the 200-run mark.

Suryakumar’s Classic Knock

While Rahul was busy smashing the Aussie bowlers, Suryakumar Yadav was the man who was backing his vice-captain with a similar intensity. The India No. 4 once again put his array of shots on display, smashing four sixes and 2 fours. He scored at a strike-rate of 184 but unfortunately, fell four runs short of his 3rd T20I fifty. Suryakumar ended up scoring 46 off 25 deliveries before falling prey to Green.

Axar Spins a Web

While the leading pacers failed to impress, Axar Patel emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers. The left-arm spinner, who came into the scheme of things as Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement, returned figures of 3 for 17 in his 4-over spell. He opened the account by cleaning up Aaron Finch and then got the better of Green and Josh Inglis. Axar was also the most economic bowler for India, conceding runs at a rate of 4.20 per over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav, the seniors in the mix, were the most expensive ones.

Green Challenges the Men in Blue

First time as an opener and gets his career-best T20I individual score. That’s the short story of Green, the T20I batter. He was promoted up the order and filled into the role perfectly. A 30-ball 61, strike rate 203, was the stepping stone in Australia’s record chase of 209. His innings was laced with four sixes and eight fours.

Wade – The Finisher

“I would like to make it a habit (of finishing games),” said the man who has been providing finishing touches to Australia’s fight during stiff chases. Matthew Wade did that last year in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Pakistan and last night, the opponents were India. The Indians were back in the game after receiving harsh treatment in the first 10 overs. But Wade came, he saw and conquered. His 45 not-out cameo was the guiding light for his team on a road full of ups and downs.

