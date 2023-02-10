IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Matthew Renshaw Returns to Field After Passing Fitness Test

Australia middle-order batter Matthew Renshaw returned to the field after getting his scan done for the knee injury which he sustained during the warm-up ahead of the second day’s play here on Friday. Renshaw didn’t take the field at the start of Day 2’s play and was sent for an x-ray as Ashton Agar came in as his substitute for Australia.

While the southpaw, who was picked in the playing XI ahead of Travis Head, returned to the field in the second session after passing the fitness Test.

“Matthew Renshaw has returned to the field having passed a fitness test,” said a team spokesperson as per quoted by cricket.com.au. “He is reporting no major concerns. Renshaw will continue to be monitored by team medical staff.”

Meanwhile, the middle-order batter was trapped leg-before for a first-ball duck as the visitors slump to 177 in the first innings on Thursday.

His involvement in the ongoing Test is in doubt following the injury, further compounding Australia’s problems in the gruelling series with pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also missing the opener due to injuries.

The 32-year-old Hazlewood is also a doubtful starter for the second Test in Delhi from February 17.

Renshaw, who has so far played 12 Tests, returned to the national setup for the third Test against South Africa at SCG in January and was retained in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This is the second time in two months that Renshaw has been hit by bad luck. He was forced to isolate and use a separate change-room during the Test against the Proteas after returning positive for COVID-19.

Australia would be banking on the return of young all-rounder Cameron Green and pace spearhead Starc — both laid low by finger injuries — for the second Test to boost their attack and bolster their morale.

(With Agency Inputs)

