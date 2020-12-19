- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3: Ind Slump to Their Lowest Test Total, Aus need 75 to Win the Adelaide Test
An extraordinary first session on day three of the first Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval saw the visitors collapse to a record low total of 36/9 - their lowest ever in Test cricket - with Australian bowlers lead by Josh Hazelwood putting on a clinic of fast bowling in Tests.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 19, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
An extraordinary first session on day three of the first Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval saw the visitors collapse to a record low total of 36/9 - their lowest ever in Test cricket - with Australian bowlers lead by Josh Hazelwood putting on a clinic of fast bowling in Tests. Starting the day at 9/1 India lost eight wickets for just 27 runs, to spectacularly lose the advantage they had heading into day three after bundling Australia to 191, taking a lead of 53 runs on day two.
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test at Adelaide Day 3
And further adding to India woes was Mohammad Shami retiring hurt after being stuck on the right forearm by a Pat Cummins bouncer, signaling the end of the Indian innings . Hazelwood took a five-for and returned enviable figures of 5-3-8-5 while Cummins chipped in with 4/21. Mitchell Starc only bowled six overs and no other bowler was required.
India vs Australia 1st Test: 36/9-India Record Their Lowest-Ever Test Score
The collapse started with Cummins getting rid of nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of the day itself with a slower one that Bumrah blobbed back to the bowler. Three overs later, Cummins got the biggest wicket of the day, Cheteshwar Pujara for a seven-ball duck with a superb delivery that angled in middle and off and straightened after pitching and Pujara had to play at it. He nicked and Tim Paine did the rest behind the stumps. Next over, Mayank Agarwal was squared by Hazlewood and similar to Cummins delivery to Pujara, the ball straightened after pitching. Agarwal went for 9 off 40 balls. Same over, Hazlewood bowled a bit full and extracted enough movement of the pitch to find the bat of Rahane and Paine took his third catch of the day.
Virat Kohli, playing his last innings of the series before flying back home, seemed unsettled by the barrage of wickets and went chasing a wide one from Cummins, only to play it to the diving Cameron Green, who managed to hold on after fumbling a bit. The skipper went for 4 off 18 and India had slumped to 19/6.
The procession continued with Wriddhiman Saha chipping one to midwicket and Ashwin nicking one-off successive deliveries of Hazelwood to hand the tall Australian his 200th Test wicket. Off the next over Hazlewood completed his five-for with the wicket of Vihari another nick to Paine. Umesh Yadav hacked a couple of fours to take India past the 30-run mark. However, Shami was hit on the forearm as he failed to evade a Cummins bouncer and walked off the field.
In the chase, Australia ended the session at 15/0, needing 75 to win. Joe Burns is yet to open the account and also copped a hard blow on his forearm. Wade is batting on 14 off 17 balls.
Brief Scores Australia 15/0 & 191 (Tim Paine 73, Ravichanran Ashwin 4/55) trail India 244 (Virat Kohli 74; Mitchell Starc 4/73) & 36/9 (Mayank Agarwal 9; Josh Hazlewood 5/8) by 75 runs
