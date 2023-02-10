IND vs AUS 1st Test | 'I Mean Once in 50 Innings Virat Kohli Will Get Out in That Fashion': Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave his take on Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the first innings of Nagpur Test match in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Kohli has returned to form in white-ball cricket but his struggle in Tests continued as he was dismissed for just 12 on Friday.

The batting maestro was a bit unlucky and got out in a very unusual manner. Kohli poked the ball outside the leg stump in the quest to flick it but only managed to get an edge on it as wicketkeeper Alex Carey grabbed an excellent catch after fumbling it on the first attempt.

Shastri, who is doing commentary in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said that it was nothing about the technique and Kohli was unlucky to get out in that fashion.

“That’s unlucky. That’s strangled down the leg side. I mean once in 50 innings he will get out in that fashion. Let’s not talk about technique or an off-spinner getting him out," Shastri said on Star Sports.

However, the legendary cricketer said that Kohli’s wicket came at the right time for Australia as they were in desperate need of that.

“Forget all that. He is out, bad luck, but it was the right thing from Australia’s point of view because they needed a wicket. Straight up after that, you get the momentum going," he added.

The Indian batting maestro was in disbelief after getting out in such a way as he took the long walk back towards the pavilion with disappointment.

Veteran glovesman Dinesh Karthik, who was present in the commentary box during Kohli’s dismissal and suggested that it was bad luck for the Indian batter to get out in such a manner.

“There are many ways to get out but this one has to be one of the worsts… strangle down the leg side. He instinctively played the flick shot but his bad luck today that he nicked that one. A really good catch from Alex Carey,” Karthik said on air.

The former India captain has been struggling against the spinners in recent times as offies have become his new nemesis.

