IND vs AUS, 1st Test: India Probable Playing 11 Against Australia for Nagpur Test

India & Australia Squads, Probable Playing 11s for Nagpur Test: The stakes in the Border Gavaskar Trophy got even higher, considering that a spot in the finals of the World Test Championship is up for grabs. The two cricketing heavyweights – India and Australia – will battle it out in this four-match Test series to get their hands on the iconic trophy. Overall, both teams have played 27 Test series to date, with India winning 10 times, Australia triumphing on 12 occasions and five draws.

Recent history favours the Indian side who have won the last three editions, however, the Australians aren’t to be taken lightly. Pat Cummins and Co have been decimating their opponents in red-ball cricket, having lost just one match in the 2021-2023 cycle and having won 10.

The Aussies still have a poor record when it comes to Tests series in India, having not won here since 2004 when Adam Gilchrist led the visitors. The Australians would expect spin-friendly tracks, another tough obstacle they would have to manoeuvre around.

For India, in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the likes of Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj will have to step up. Ravichandran Ashwin will lead India’s deadly spin attack.

The first game of the series is scheduled to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9. The following games will be played in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Ahmedabad respectively.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins (c), Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

India vs Australia squads:

India squad for the Test series: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for the Test series: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

