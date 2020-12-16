IND vs AUS, 1st Test match: Adelaide Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia

IND vs AUS, 1st Test match: Both teams will look for a win to get a lead in the four-match Test series.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test match l India will take on hosts Australia in the first Test match of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy from December 17. The first Test will be a Day-Night clash and will be played with the pink ball at the Adelaide Oval and is scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test match: Adelaide Weather Forecast

As the match starts around Australian late noon time, it should be partly cloudy and cooler in Adelaide during the course of the match. The maximum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius and may drop to 13 degrees Celsius as it progresses into the night. There is probability of rain or thunderstorms and wind gusts at around 22 kmph.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test match: Adelaide Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide with the pink ball will aid the batsmen to attack in the first session and the pacers peak in once the sun sets. There will be plenty of movement for them with the new ball at day time but as it reaches dusk, the pink Kookaburra picks its pace up. However, at night, the pitch gets juicier and the pink ball moves off the deck quickly under lights.

The visitors have won just two out of the 12 Tests played overall against Australia at this venue. They have lost seven matches and drawn on three occasions. However, the hosts enjoy a great record with the pink ball Test as they have won all seven games of the long format of the game so far.

India won the first Test by 31 runs when they last toured Australia in 2018-19. They will hope to give the same performance this time around too.

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/india-in-aus-2018-19-1145097/australia-vs-india-1st-test-1144993/full-scorecard

Australia vs India 1st Test match Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Australia vs India, 1st Test Match

WHEN: December 17-21 at 9.30am IST

WHERE: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

TELECAST: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv app

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/