IND vs AUS 1st Test Match Predicted XIs: Playing XI for India v Australia 1st Test match

India and Australia will be locking horns in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from December 17. The India vs Australia first Test will be played at Adelaide Oval and it will commence at 9.30 am IST. Australia and India are going into the Test series on the back of wins in ODI and T20I series, respectively.

Australia defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. On the other hand, India outperformed Australia 2-1 in the T20I series. Now, both the teams will be playing to win the prestigious four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Some players of both the sides are in outstanding form. India skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are expected to provide the needed support to the batting line-up in the first Test, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be leading the bowling department. Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari showed their batting skills in the practice match by hitting hundreds.

On the other hand, Australia’s Steve Smith and Matthew Wade impressed in the recently concluded ODI and T20 series against India. Smith smashed two hundreds in the ODI series, catching the attention of cricket fans.

Kohli will be leaving for India after the first Test as he and his wife, Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021. But, if Rohit Sharma gets fit to play the Test matches, it will to an extent cover for the absence of Kohli.

Australia are also concerned about the injury of David Warner, Will Puckovski and Cameron Green. They will be looking for the right combinations to fill the places of these players.

IND vs AUS first Test, India probable playing XI against Australia: Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav

IND vs AUS first Test, Australia probable playing XI against India: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(C and WK), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood