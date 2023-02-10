IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's 'Masterclass' Century Against Australia Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored a record-breaking century on day 2 of the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit slammed his ninth Test century at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur and with this, he became the first Indian skipper to breach the three-digit mark across all three formats of the game. Rohit is also only the fourth cricketer in history to achieve this sensational feat. He now finds himself on the list of captains along with Babar Azam, Faf du Plessis and Tillakaratne Dilshan. This was Rohit’s first Test hundred as the captain of Team India. The 35-year-old brought up his century off 171 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s sensational knock soon triggered a buzz as fans and followers of the game lavished huge praise on the Indian skipper.

A fan termed Rohit Sharma’s knock as ‘masterclass.’ “A masterclass knocks from Rohit Sharma. Hitman at his best once again. Back-to-back hundreds in different formats,” the comment read.

Masterclass Knock From Rohit Sharma. Hitman at his Best Once again Back to Back Hundred in Different Format. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/UrHdZGxhAe— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) February 10, 2023

“Well played skipper. Quality knock on a difficult pitch,” read another comment.

A Twitter user branded Rohit Sharma as India’s best batter in Test cricket. “Rohit Sharma is probably the best Indian batter in Tests since last four years, he’s been terrific since he opened in Tests as well,” the comment read.

Rohit Sharma is probably the best Indian batter in Tests since last 4 years, he's been terrific since he opened in Tests as well ! #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvAUS #BGT2023— Harsh Tegta (@tegtaharsh97) February 10, 2023

One person opined that it was Rohit Sharma’s best batting performance in the last two years. “Exceptional batting by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. As I said, best innings he’s played across formats in the last two years. Excellent century,” read the comment.

EXCEPTIONAL batting by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. As I said, best innings he’s played across formats in the last two years. Excellent century 🇮🇳👏#RohitSharma #INDvsAUS @ImRo45— Nimish Gowda (@nimish_gowda) February 10, 2023

Another social media user felt that Rohit Sharma is the greatest opening batter in the Modern era. “Rohit Sharma is unarguably the greatest opener in the modern era. And no, it’s not a debate. He is the greatest all-format opener in the modern era,” the tweet read.

Rohit Sharma is unarguably the greatest opener of the modern era. And no, it’s not a debate. He is the greatest all-format opener of the modern era. #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvsAUS 🇮🇳🇦🇺— Rudraksh Kikani (@KikaniRudraksh) February 10, 2023

Here are some other reactions.

#BGT2023 Not in ODIs, not in T20s, Rohit Sharma's beautiful batting can fully experienced in test matches. You give him a turner, he gives you a 100.— Kesava Rao (@KesavRsays) February 10, 2023

That's why he is legend 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #RohitSharma𓃵— Shubham Kumar (@Shubham15833857) February 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma has till now notched six centuries across the three formats as the Team India skipper. It was also his first Test ton against the Aussies.

Coming back to the game, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja registered a brilliant five-wicket haul to bundle out Australia for 177 in the first innings. The hosts ended the first day’s play at 77/1. India already has a 50-run lead over the visitors.

Get the latest Cricket News here